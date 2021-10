MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera police are looking for a 12-year-old girl who ran away from her home on Friday night.Andrea Morales was last seen wearing a blue shirt with "PINK" on the front, ripped jeans, and black and white Nike shoes.If you know where she is, please contact Madera police at (559) 675-4220.This comes hours after a 13-year-old girl was declared missing from her Mariposa County home, and two days after Clovis police found another 13-year-old girl who ran away from her home in the city.