San Bernardino mother arrested after 12-year-old son accidentally kills twin brother

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. -- A mother was arrested after her 12-year-old son was accidentally shot and killed by his twin brother, who gained access to an "unsecured firearm" in San Bernardino Monday, police said.

Police said they responded to a shooting in the 900 block East Central Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. and found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

The boy was transported to a hospital, where he died.

An investigation revealed the siblings gained access to an unsecured firearm and one of the siblings accidentally fired the weapon, striking the boy, police said in a news release.

Police said the boys were home alone, loaded the handgun themselves and started playing around with it.

"It turns out that the weapon was possibly unsecured within the residence and the juvenile was able to retrieve the weapon, was playing with it in the residence and pointed it at the victim and accidentally fired a round," said Sgt. John Echevarria with San Bernardino police.

Police said the mother of the children, identified as 45-year-old Gabriela Keeton, was taken into custody after being contacted at the scene. She is behind bars on suspicion of felony child endangerment.

Officials say the boys' father was in the hospital during the incident for an unrelated medical issue.

San Bernardino police is asking anyone with information to call Detective Reyna at (909) 384-5638 or Sergeant Flores at (909) 384-5659.

*Follow us on Instagram
*Subscribe to our YouTube channel
*Download the ABC7 app for news alerts
Click here for iOS devices | Click here for Android devices.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arrestchild injuredaccidental shootingchild killedsiblingsaccidentchild shot
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Show More
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News