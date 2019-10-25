12-year-old critically injured in car crash in southeast Fresno

A young boy suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in southeast Fresno on Thursday.Police say two children tried to jaywalk across Ventura Avenue near Orange when they stopped at the median.Officers say one lane of traffic stopped for them to cross but a driver in the second lane didn't see them.One child made it across safely but the second boy was hit by a car.The 12-year-old was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with a broken arm and leg.The driver of the car that hit him stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.Police say there was a crosswalk just 30 feet from where they crossed.