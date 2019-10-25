12-year-old critically injured in car crash in southeast Fresno

A young boy suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in southeast Fresno on Thursday.

Police say two children tried to jaywalk across Ventura Avenue near Orange when they stopped at the median.

Officers say one lane of traffic stopped for them to cross but a driver in the second lane didn't see them.

One child made it across safely but the second boy was hit by a car.

The 12-year-old was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with a broken arm and leg.

The driver of the car that hit him stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Police say there was a crosswalk just 30 feet from where they crossed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
car crashchild injured
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of raping Fresno 8-year-old reaches plea deal
2 Fresno County identity thieves caught on camera
SoCal fires: More than 40,000 evacuated as multiple blazes ignite amid dry, windy conditions
You could fail drug tests even if there's no THC in your CBD pills
Visalia parents found guilty of misdemeanor child abuse in starvation case
Madera County woman charged with 12 counts of felony voter fraud
Visalia Union School District holds forum for parents on vaping
Show More
Canyon Country fire erupts to 4,000 acres
Woman killed in head-on crash with semi-truck in Tulare County
Fast-moving wildfire in Northern California explodes to 16,000 acres, 5 percent contained
Clovis sued for allegedly not providing enough affordable housing
Thieves steal cross from Merced boy's memorial site
More TOP STORIES News