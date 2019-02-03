12-year-old dies after accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound in Fresno County

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting involving a 12-year-old boy, who has died.It happened near Fairfax Avenue south of Belmont Avenue, which is west of Mendota.According to officials, they received reports that the child suffered from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest.We have a crew headed to the scene to learn more and will have live report at 6 p.m. on Action News.