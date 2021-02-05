12-year-old girl sexually assaulted: Victim's mother and suspect's wife both arrested

Sheriff's officials said suspect Brent Cox was in an open relationship with his wife and the child's mother at the time of their arrests.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- New details have emerged in the sexual assault case involving a suspect arrested for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old child.

41-year-old Brent Cox was arrested on Wednesday for sexually assaulting the 12-year-old girl, and allegedly was grooming her for months so he could take advantage of her sexually.

Action News has learned that the child's mother and Cox's wife were also arrested for their involvement just a few hours ago.

Fresno County Sheriff's officials said the child's mother and Cox's wife, and Cox himself were all involved in this ongoing case that investigators say possibly started in May of last year.

Several investigators were at the home of the child and the mother on Thursday, searching for more evidence as they prepare to interrogate the suspects.



Sheriff's officials said the two women were arrested for conspiracy to commit ongoing sexual acts against a child.

They said Cox was in an open relationship with his wife and the child's mother at the time of their arrests.

They added that the girl is safe, and that they were actually able to get her out of the home several days ago.

They received a phone call with a tip about this case about a week ago.

Investigators said Cox was essentially brainwashing the child, making her think what was happening was okay, and that this could've been going on longer if no one had spoken up.

