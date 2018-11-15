12-year-old Sanger girl arrested for threatening to 'shoot up' school

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A 12-year-old girl from Sanger has been arrested after threatening to 'shoot up' Washington Academic Middle School, according to Sanger Police.

Officers say they began an investigation into a threat made on social media on Wednesday where a person posted a photo of a knife and spoke of wanting to kill someone. As officers continued to look into the threat they were able to identify the suspect as a 12-year-old Sanger girl.

RELATED: Security increased at Washington Academic Middle School following online threat, police investigate

Detectives questioned the girl and searched her home for weapons. However, it was determined that she did not have any access to guns and would not have been able to carry out the threat.

Officers arrested the 12-year-old and she has since been booked into the Fresno County Juvenile Justice Facility on criminal charges related to the threat.

Sanger P.D. says the investigation into this incident is continuing. Anyone with information on this matter is encouraged to contact Sergeant Rey Carrillo at (559) 399-8024.
