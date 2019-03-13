1,200 gallons of flammable substance found in Pixley hazmat incident

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters have left the scene of a Hazmat situation in the South Valley.The Tulare County Fire Department says the suspicious substance found inside a box truck at a Pixley tow yard was a combustible liquid-consistent with kerosene.The county environmental health department has called a cleanup company to haul away 1,200 gallons of the liquid.The box truck, which was towed to the yard after its driver was arrested for DUI on Monday, was determined to be stolen from a Northern California company.Today, workers from that company came to pick it up, but noticed the smelly liquid in different containers, prompting the hazmat situation.No one was injured in the incident.