Person found shot outside GB3 in north Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A person has been found with at least one gunshot wound outside a popular northeast Fresno gym.

Fresno police say the person was in the parking lot of the GB3 gym at Champlain Drive and Shepherd Avenue.

An ABC30 crew at the scene saw part of the front glass pane of the gym looked shattered.

Multiple police units are at the scene.

We are working to get more details. Stay with us on air and online for updates.