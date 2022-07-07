Fresno Unified elementary school teacher arrested a second time for alleged child sex crimes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have arrested a Fresno Unified elementary school teacher for alleged sexual contact with children, his second arrest in a month's time.

Robert William Duprey, 33, is accused of felony sexual battery and assault, according to police.

Investigators say they've now identified three victims and they believe there could be more.

Police first investigated the Wolters Elementary School sixth grade teacher back in 2019, but didn't arrest him.

Fresno Unified placed Duprey on administrative leave in November 2021 when a new investigation launched.

That led to his arrest in June on a single charge of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14.

After Action News reported the arrest, police say additional victims came forward, leading to the second arrest Thursday.

He remains on leave from Fresno Unified as of his second arrest.

This is a breaking news story and Action News will have updates tonight, including a statement from the mother of the first alleged victim.
