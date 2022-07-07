Crews battling 2 fires in Fresno County

Crews are battling two fires in Fresno County that are sending up thick, grey plumes of smoke visible for miles.

One of them is a fast-moving grass fire that has burned through an abandoned house and several vehicles just north of Reedley.


The other fire is burning on Valentine Avenue between Jensen and Grove.

It sparked in an RV and has burned multiple cars and a large swath of grass.

The Valentine fire is threatening structures nearby, crews say.


So far, no injuries have been reported.

The cause of both fires is being investigated.
