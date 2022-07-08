Armed robbery in Richgrove being investigated by Tulare County Sheriff's Office

RICHGROVE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Deputies with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office were called out to the Family Foods on Francis and Wheatland Drive for an armed robbery at about 11 am Friday.Deputies say when they arrived on scene they were told three armed suspects walked into the store and demanded money from the clerk.The group left the area by the time law enforcement could arrive.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.