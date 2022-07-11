Thousands without power in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Multiple power outages have been reported throughout Fresno Monday morning.
The affected areas are portions of East Central, Central, and Northwest Fresno between Shaw and Clinton and from Polk to Blackstone.
In all, 5,400 customers are being impacted and have been without power since 5:30 am.
Officials with PG&E say power is likely going to be restored by 8:30 am.
There is no known cause for the power outage at this time.
For more information, visit PG&E's outage map
