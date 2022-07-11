Thousands without power in Fresno

Multiple power outages have been reported throughout Fresno Monday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Multiple power outages have been reported throughout Fresno Monday morning.

The affected areas are portions of East Central, Central, and Northwest Fresno between Shaw and Clinton and from Polk to Blackstone.

In all, 5,400 customers are being impacted and have been without power since 5:30 am.

Officials with PG&E say power is likely going to be restored by 8:30 am.

There is no known cause for the power outage at this time.

For more information, visit PG&E's outage map
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnopower outage
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Washburn Fire: Sprinklers protecting giant sequoias, 2,044 acres burn
Bicyclist hit and killed by semi-truck in Fresno County
Man shot several times in southeast Fresno
Tulare Police investigating shooting that left 1 dead, 2 wounded
Man and woman shot and killed in Central Fresno
Man arrested for carjacking FedEx driver in central Fresno
Shocking video shows Sanger woman allegedly lighting man on fire
Show More
Fresno's first retail cannabis shop to open its doors on Monday
Valley prison inmates can now earn a Fresno State bachelor's degree
Elon Musk terminating $44 billion deal to buy Twitter
Good Sports: Merced's young world champion takes on boxing world
No bond for alleged repeat drunk driver charged with DUI manslaughter
More TOP STORIES News