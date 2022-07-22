Man dies after being shot multiple times, then run over in Corcoran

A man was killed in Corcoran after he was shot and then run over by separate people early on Friday morning.

Corcoran police say the incident began just after 1 am in the area of North Avenue and 6 1/2 Avenue.

The 27-year-old man was riding his bicycle when the occupants of a passing vehicle shot him multiple times.

He managed to escape from the area, but fell onto the road.

That's when another passing vehicle hit him.

Police believe the driver of the second vehicle did not see the victim in the roadway and was not involved in the shooting.

When first responders arrived, they tried to save the man, but he died at the scene.

Police are carrying out an investigation into the incident.

Anyone with any information about it is urged to call Detective Pfarr at 559-992-5151.