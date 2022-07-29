Fresno County church minister arrested for alleged child sex crimes

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 64-year-old church minister for allegedly committing sex crimes with a child.

Bernardino Villalobos owns the La Obra De Jesus Christian Church in Del Rey and serves as the minister there.

He is a registered sex offender who has served time in prison for convictions of rape and sodomy.

Deputies say Villalobos committed 'lewd and lascivious acts with a child' under 14 years old. His bail is set at $40,000.

They believe there may be more victims, and are urging them to come forward.

If you have information to help with this investigation,

call Detective Andrew Moreno at (559) 600-8222 or (559) 600-8144. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867 to stay anonymous.