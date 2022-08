Evacuation warning issued in Tulare County due to wildfire

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation warning due to a wildfire.

The Marmot Fire sparked just before 2 p.m. southeast of Three Rivers and has spread to 127 acres, according to CAL FIRE.

Residents in the area of South Fork Drive, from and including Cinnamon Canyon Drive, to the park entrance, on both sides of the roadway, including Grouse Valley Drive, have been asked to prepare to evacuate.

The sheriff's office says those who need extra time to evacuate should leave now.