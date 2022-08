Fresno police looking for 13-year-old girl last seen 6 days ago

Fresno police are asking for your help to find a missing 13-year-old girl

Police say Shailene Maldonado was last seen on Saturday, July 30, at a friend's home in the area of Fruit and Ashlan.

She is described as 5' 5" tall and weighing about 115 lbs.

If you see her or know where she is, please contact Detective Passmore at (559) 621-2111 or the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.