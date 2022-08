Roads shut down, power out in Tulare County due to wildfire

A wildfire above Springville in Tulare County has prompted road closures and a power outage.

The SQF Wishon Fire sparked on Monday afternoon and has burned more than 100 acres, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office says.

Deputies have closed Eastbound Hwy 190 at Balch Park Road. People are urged to avoid the area.

According to the sheriff's office, all power has been lost above Camp Nelson from Rio Vista to Ponderosa.

This story is developing and will be updated.