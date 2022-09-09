Man stabbed to death in Porterville

Tulare County deputies are investigating after a man was stabbed to death on Thursday afternoon.

The stabbing happened at about 3 pm at Leggett Street and East Orange Avenue in Porterville.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man stabbed multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Deputies say they are trying to find the suspect, who was last seen leaving northbound on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.