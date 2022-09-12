Deadly crash shuts down portion of Highway 41 in Kings County

A portion of Highway 41 was shut down in Kings County following a deadly crash.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. on Highway 41 near Quebec Avenue, just north of Kettleman City.

A car passed on a solid double yellow line and collided head-on into a van just, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials have shut down Highway 41 between Stratford and Kettleman City to allow multiple Life Flights to land at the scene.

At least one person has died. Four other people had major injuries and one other had moderate injuries.

It's unclear how many people were in each vehicle.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.