Measure E, which looks to give a boost to Fresno State, off to an early lead

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Measure E, a sales tax to fund improvements to Fresno State, holds a narrow lead as of Tuesday night.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, the ballot measure is at 53% "yes" and 47% "no." It needs 50% to pass.

Measure E is the first local sales tax put forward to fund programs at a California State University campus.

The novel sales tax approach would create a 0.2% sales tax for the next 20 years to help improve Fresno State.

For Reedly residents, the sales tax would be 0.025%.

If approved, the measure is expected to bring in an estimated $36 million each year.

The money will be used to provide scholarships to low-income students, expand access to programs such as nursing, agriculture, engineering and STEM - and repairs and upgrades to academic and athletic facilities.

Two-thirds of the money must be spent on academics and no more than one-third can be used to support athletics.