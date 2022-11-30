Search continues for 86-year-old Fresno County man

Deputies believe it's possible that somebody gave him a ride somewhere, not knowing he was a missing person.

Authorities say Ulysses Carr was last seen Friday morning near Muscat and Valentine.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search continues for an 86-year-old Fresno County man.

Officials used special drones to search from up above.

Sheriff's deputies say Carr's dog returned home Saturday, but there was no sign of him.

Authorities have checked local hospitals and reports of possible sightings have been unfounded.

Deputies believe it's possible that somebody gave him a ride somewhere, not knowing he was a missing person.

Carr has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's and if you recognize him, you're asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.