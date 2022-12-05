Man killed in car crash near Reedley identified

A 20-year-old is dead and an 18-year-old was injured after a crash near Reedley. Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a car crash near Reedley on Sunday morning.

Officials with the Fresno County Coroner's Office say 20-year-old Aaron Beltran Arzola of Reedley died in a crash around 9:30 am near West Manning Avenue and Kings River Road.

Investigators say Arzola was possibly speeding when he lost control of his vehicle near a slight curve in the road.

The vehicle left the roadway, rolled down an embankment, and hit a utility power pole before crashing through a fence.

A passenger in Arzola's vehicle was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but officers say the roadway was wet at the time of the collision.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.