Suspect shot and killed by Fresno County deputies identified

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have identified a suspect who was shot and killed by Fresno County sheriff's deputies on Tuesday.

The Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Dennis Happawana was killed during a standoff outside a home near Belmont and Wintergreen Avenues.

A deputy was called out to the home around 2 am for a report of shots fired.

Investigators say Happawana shot at the deputy, striking his patrol car. The suspect then headed back toward the home, and SWAT was called to the scene.

Authorities say Happawana grinded into a five gallon propane tank, causing it to explode.

He then started grinding into a 500 gallon propane tank, causing a natural gas leak.

Investigators believe he was trying to blow up the home.

Around 5:20 am, officials say Happawana began to advance toward deputies, which ultimately led them to open fire.

"We utilized less lethal which was ineffective and, at that point, we utilized deadly force," Asst. Sheriff John Zanoni said.

Happawana died of his injuries at the home.

