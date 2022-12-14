Fresno Mission sees increase in families seeking shelter

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Mission is filled with families right now - and the cold temperatures are not the only reason for the increasing numbers.

The rising prices of rent and food have some seeking shelter for the first time.

The mission's warming shelter has been open nightly for a month and there's already a long waiting list of families looking for emergency housing.

"We really are experiencing such in influx of people that we're really beyond even what our overflow capacity is," said Matthew Dildine, CEO of the Fresno Mission.

The Mission is operating at 150% capacity and has a waitlist of 125 families hoping to secure one of the 21 housing units reserved for families.

"To me, there's nothing more tragic than watching a kid having to sleep on the floor because that's the best option they have at the particular moment, because we're so inundated with people," said Dildine.

Dildine says they're doing all they can with the limited space they have.

He predicts next year, they'll continue to see an increase in families needing assistance with housing and food and is asking the community to pitch in.

"Blankets, pillows, sheets, cold-weather clothing are all things that are necessities because when somebody comes in, we don't ask for a blanket back," said Dildine.

