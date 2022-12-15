Domestic violence cases on the rise in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. -- Right now, Fresno County has one of the highest rates of domestic violence calls for service per capita.

Fresno police officers say because of under reporting or non-reporting, the problem is likely much worse than what statistics show.

Local law enforcement are working with the Marjaree Mason Center to not only create a safe environment for survivors but to help them end the cycle of abuse.

Whether it's closing a case with the Domestic Violence Unit or teaching officers ways to better engage with abuse victims, Fresno Police Sergeant Marissa Jackson is the epitome of turning trauma into triumph.

She says, "intimate partner violence doesn't just look like the explosive events, there is so much more that goes into a victims life... I want to make sure our officers know the right way to handle a DV call for service or to talk to a victim, because these victims are so vulnerable."

Now approaching 17 years with the Fresno Police Department, Sgt. Jackson was selected by the *Peace Officer Commission on Standards* to aide other agencies, cistrict attorneys and advocacy groups in building a curriculum to better understand abuse victims and trauma response-- implemented statewide.

Sgt. Jackson says, "my job is to expose them, not only to what they're getting into the vicarious trauma of it all, but how they have that ability to impact a community member and to be that bridge to say, 'you're safe. Thank you for calling in because we know it took an incredible amount of bravery to call in.'"

She says on average, an officer handles five to eight calls of intimate partner violence per shift.

11 months into 2022, Fresno Police have generated 8,413 domestic violence reports, surpassing last year's total of 7,990.

"A victim is going to be a victim with a violent or physical assault 8- 10 times before she makes that first initial disclosure," Jackson said.

The ABC30 data team pulled numbers from the Department of Justice's data on domestic violence related calls.

The data is reported by law enforcement agencies.

While the data only goes through 2021, so far, total domestic violence related calls for service reported by all Fresno County Law Enforcement Agencies are happening more frequently in the last few years.

Calls increased 15% in 2020 from the previous year and 10% in 2021 to around 8,300.

Among counties with a population larger than 100,000 people, Fresno County ranked second highest number of domestic violence calls to law enforcement per 100,000 people. Kern County ranked first.

Marjaree Mason Center has field advocates that work directly with law enforcement agencies to offer intervention services.

In addition to safe housing, the non-profit offers legal advocacy, counseling, crisis support and education.

"Everybody that doesn't understand domestic violence, the cycle, the dynamics, the complexities thinks just leave. Everybody thinks that but once the person leaves the hard work starts," says Marjaree Mason Center Deputy Director Leticia Campos.

On average they serve more than 9,000 adults and children impacted by domestic violence.

Clients fill out lethality risk assessments answering 15 questions that range from does your abusive partner have a weapon to asking whether they get jealous of the kids.

She says, "the more you answer yes to those questions the more likely you are to losing your life to this person."

That average score has gone from a 10.6 to 11.8. in this last year.

Campos adds, "we don't want to pump fear into anyone but we do understand on the outside what is going to take place and we do understand it's not going to get any better it's going to get worse."