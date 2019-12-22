13 shot at Chicago house party; 2 in custody, police say

CHICAGO -- Two people are in custody after 13 people were shot, including a 16-year-old boy, during a house party in Chicago, police said.Police responded to the scene around 12:40 p.m. Sunday on the city's South Side.Chicago Police Chief of Patrol Fred Waller said shots were initially fired around 12:40 p.m. inside a South Side residence during from a dispute.People started to filter outside into the streets, and that's when a person who was inside of the residence also started shooting at people, police said."This is an isolated incident that stemmed from inside that party and flowed onto the street," Waller said. "Shots were fired inside, everyone started to leave, and that's when shots were fired outside."Police said 13 people were hospitalized, including a 16-year-old boy who was listed in critical condition but has since been stabilized.Four others are still in critical condition, police said. The victims were between 16 and 48 years old.This shooting brings the weekend violence total to 34 shot, four fatally, in the Chicago area since 5 p.m. Friday.Police said the party was a memorial for someone who was slain in April earlier this year.Terrence Daniely, a neighbor, said he saw about 100 officers running to the scene."I was awoken by the sound of, seemed like four, five or six gunshots, and it seemed pretty loud, so it seemed kind of close," Daniely said. "I didn't see any commotion when I looked out the window, but then shortly after I heard the sounds of people screaming and running from a party on the street."An investigation is ongoing.