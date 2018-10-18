SCHOOL THREAT

Deputies arrest 13-year-old boy for threatening to 'shoot up' Porterville school

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says a 13-year-old boy was arrested Thursday after threatening to 'shoot up' a Porterville school.

Deputies responded to Alta Vista Elementary School after they received a report of a student making criminal threats.

After an investigation, the 13-year-old boy was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Detention Facility.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says it has a zero tolerance for any threats of violence against schools.

Anyone with more information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Detective Rick Morley with the Tulare County Sheriff's Department via telephone at #1-800-808-0488 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at #559-725-4194.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school threatarrestPorterville
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOL THREAT
Authorities issue warrant after teen accused of threatening to shoot up prom fails to appear in court
Teen accused of threatening Buchanan High graduation pleads not guilty
Scary details revealed about threats against Buchanan High
Buchanan High student arrested after threatening to shoot up school
More school threat
Top Stories
First murder suspect set free due to changes in California's felony murder law
Man accused of killing estranged wife and mother-in-law will not face the death penalty
Former Fresno priest on list of clergymen accused of molesting children
Fresno County Health Department remains closed after water main break
New convention center and hotel coming to Oakhurst
COOL PHOTO: Space satellite fuel tank falls back into atmosphere, found in Hanford orchard
Orosi uncle and nephew arrested for hanging, beating their own dogs to death
Suspect in early morning officer-involved shooting identified
Show More
Worker accused of peeing on line at pork processing plant
Fresno man safe after being carjacked and kidnapped
Millions across CA participate in Great California Shakeout Drill
Fire officials investigate West Central Fresno fire that leaves family without home
FAMILY FOUND: Woman ditches 2-year-old at stranger's door
More News