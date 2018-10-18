The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says a 13-year-old boy was arrested Thursday after threatening to 'shoot up' a Porterville school.Deputies responded to Alta Vista Elementary School after they received a report of a student making criminal threats.After an investigation, the 13-year-old boy was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Detention Facility.The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says it has a zero tolerance for any threats of violence against schools.Anyone with more information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Detective Rick Morley with the Tulare County Sheriff's Department via telephone at #1-800-808-0488 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at #559-725-4194.