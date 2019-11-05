13-year-old double-murder suspect escapes from juvenile court in North Carolina

By
LUMBERTON, N,C, -- The Robeson County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina is searching for a 13-year-old charged with two counts of first-degree murder who escaped custody Tuesday.

The teen was in court around noon when he disappeared. He was wearing leg restraints without any shoes at the Robeson County Courthouse but still managed to escape.

In addition to the two murder counts, he also had a charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon. Because he is a juvenile, the sheriff's office identified him only as Jericho W.

Jericho W.



The Department of Public Safety said Jericho should be considered a threat to the public because of a "prior history of assaultive and unpredictable behavior."

Jericho was one of two people arrested October 17 for the double homicide, which happened October 15. He and Derrick Deshawn Hunt, 19, also of Lumberton were arrested at a home on Belyn Road in Rowland and charged in the deaths of brothers Frank and Adam Thomas.



After the arrest, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said the deadly incident had a "drug component to it."

Derrick Deshawn Hunt



The sheriff's office described the escaped teen as about 5 feet tall, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and hair.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nclumbertoninmatesjuvenile crimedouble murderescaped prisoner
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
2 brothers found dead in Lumberton home, deputies say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Madera Co. woman sentenced to 16 years in prison for involvement in child porn
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
Fire breaks out at SE Fresno taco shop for second time in less than 1 month
Fresno County hit-and-run crash causes Amtrak delay
7-year-old known to community as Officer Abigail passes away after cancer battle
Man's body found inside burned shed behind central Fresno home
Trash cans pile up in Visalia, city doesn't know what to do with them
Show More
CCW holders to register unlimited amount of weapons in Fresno Co.
12-year-old boy severely burned during alleged prank by friend
'He's a huge inspiration': Family, girlfriend remember Officer Jonathan Diaz
Revered relic stolen from Selma church while on display
Man stabbed to death over Popeyes chicken sandwich: Police
More TOP STORIES News