13-year-old stabbed at elementary school in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police are looking for the suspect who stabbed a 13-year-old boy at Jackson Elementary school Saturday night in Southeast Fresno just before 10:30 p.m.

The victim says he was playing basketball with two friends when a male suspect walked up.

At first, he didn't say anything and just watched the kids play, but after a while, the suspect came up to the victim and stabbed him in the upper body, then took off.

The teen was taken to a hospital where he's listed in "stable condition."

Police believe the suspect was a teenager.
