Clovis West senior Julianne Snyder wins 72nd annual B'nai B'rith award

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis West High School senior Julianne Snyder won the 72nd annual B'nai B'rith Student Athlete Award. "I was just honored to be up there but to find out I won that was really really a special moment for me and my family," she told Action News.

Snyder was a three-year varsity letter winner in both water polo and swimming (sophomore year was canceled due to COVID-19) who set the CW school record for goals. "Some of the past (B'nai B'rith) winners I actually knew and they played swimming/water polo and I got to grow up watching them so to finally win was an amazing feeling," she said. Next year she plans on attending Cal Berkeley.

Sunnyside's Kristen Laus earned the Negin Award for having the highest GPA in the group (4.53).

FULL LIST OF NOMINEES

Sydney Sundgren (Buchanan)

Abigail Spain (Bullard)

Talia Maxwell (Central)

Sydnie Vanek (Clovis)

Carson Sandoval (Clovis East)

Kyra Miller (Clovis North)

Julianne Snyder (Clovis West)

Thomas Stewart (Edison)

Remmi White (Fresno)

Tori Tarlton (Fresno Christian)

Karen Creviston (Hoover)

Cristian Avendano Cabrera (McLane)

Leyocha Marigney (Roosevelt)

Kaleb Cole (Sanger)

Brandon Ramirez (San Joaquin Memorial)

Kristen Laus (Sunnyside)

Alexis Holland (Washington Union)

