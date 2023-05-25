Woman's leg bitten off in shark attack in Turks and Caicos, police say

LONDON -- An American tourist was seriously injured in a shark attack in Turks and Caicos on Wednesday, authorities said.

The 22-year-old Connecticut woman was snorkelling with a friend in the waters off Blue Haven Resort on Providenciales island at around 3 p.m. local time when a shark attacked, according to the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Department.

A resort employee contacted police and requested an ambulance, telling officers that the victim had her leg bitten off. Officers and an ambulance were then dispatched to the scene, police said.

The victim was transported to the nearby Cheshire Hall Medical Centre, where she remains hospitalized in serious condition, according to police.

ABC News' Anselm Gibbs contributed to this report.