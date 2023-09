Firebaugh's greatest Eagle gave new Nike shoes to both the varsity and junior varsity teams.

Josh Allen donates football gear to alma mater in Firebaugh

FIREBAUGH, Calif. (KFSN) -- Josh Allen is giving back to his alma mater in Firebaugh.

The team was even surprised with a Facetime from the face of this year's Madden video game.

Firebaugh's greatest Eagle gave new Nike shoes to both the varsity and junior varsity teams.

The donation was a welcome upgrade to the Eagles, as some of the player's old shoes had holes in the toes.

