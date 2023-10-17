The 21 best gifts under $50 including speakers, sleep essentials and more

If you have a friend, spouse or parent's birthday or anniversary coming up, we know the hassle of finding the right gift at the right price - especially if you're afraid to break the bank. We're here to tell you not all great gifts are expensive, in fact, you can find plenty of picks for under $50. We've rounded up the best gifts under $50 below to make your shopping a little bit easier.

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

This stylish bag can be slung across your shoulder or worn around your waist. It can hold any credit cards and knick-knacks, plus it's water repellent so you can carry it to the gym or in light rain. Buy it in 11 different colors.

Tile Mate

$24.99 Shop Now

Know someone who's constantly losing their wallet or keys? Tile Mate can help them find it by triggering a sound when in Bluetooth range. They can attach it to their work tote or keys, whatever they're most susceptible to losing.

Uncommon Goods Birth Month Flower Glass

This gorgeous dishwasher-safe glass is customizable, with your loved one's birth month flower printed on it. I gifted my mom the October Marigold version, and she loved the delicate design and uses it daily for her after-work beverage pours.

Anker Soundcore

$29.99 Shop Now

A portable speaker can help them bring their tunes with them wherever they go. The Anker Soundcore is water-resistant, has 24 hours of playtime and can be operated from as much as 66 feet away, according to the brand.

LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set

$36.80 Shop Now

Nothing beats a hot bath after a long day, and if they love doing the same, this bath bomb set is a great holiday gift. Each one has a different fragrance and is made with natural ingredients to keep their skin feeling hydrated, according to the brand.

BaubleBar Woven Friendship Bracelet

Add a personal touch to your gift with this woven friendship bracelet which can display your friend's or your loved one's name on it. It's rainbow-colored and has an adjustable band, fitting most wrists with ease.

Uncommon Goods Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit

If they like a touch of spice in their meals, this hot sauce kit is the holiday gift for them. They'll be able to make their sauce from scratch and also add a fun label to their concoction.

Method Body Wash

$13.69 Shop Now

This rose water and peony-scented body wash will add a touch of calm to their daily showers. It's moisturized and has no parabens on phosphates in its formula.

Our Place Mug Set

$40 Shop Now

One can never have too many quality mugs. These ones from Our Place are individually handpainted and both microwave and dishwasher-safe.

ASAKUKI 300ML Essential Oil Diffuser

$34.99 Shop Now

This essential oil diffuser can humidify your space and leave it smelling fresh. It can light up in seven different colors too, adding some ambience to your space.

Squishmallows Official Kellytoy 8" Plush Mystery Pack

For the kid in your life, a new Sqiushmallow plushie can brighten up their Christmas morning. They'll get three mystery 8-inch plushies in this gift box, adding to the excitement and mystery of this holiday gift.

Samsonite Travel Kit

$49.99 Shop Now

This top-rated travel kit is available in two colors and has a water-resistant coating to handle any accidental spills. It's also lightweight, spacious and collapsible for travel.

Centr by Chris Hemsworth Recovery Kit

Give them everything they need to recover after a long week with this recovery kit, including a massage roller stick, foam roller, stretch strap and three massage balls. They'll also get a three-month free subscription to the fitness app Centr, to aid them in their home workouts.

Homesick Premium Scented Candle

This Star War-themed scented candle can burn for up to 80 hours according to the brand. It smells like a forest with notes of desert sands, volcanic ash and pine needles.

Customizable Charging Dock Stand

Add their name to this customizable charging stand, which can hold their phone, watch, keys, wallet and more.

Stanley Quencher H2.0

Available in multiple colors, this tumbler is vacuum-insulated to hold both your hot and cold beverages. It's also dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds

$39.99 Shop Now

This affordable pair of earbuds is waterproof and has a battery life that lasts around 10 hours, according to the brand. It pairs via Bluetooth easily to your phone making this one of the best tech gifts you can buy.

Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Eyemask

This comfy mask is a personal favorite and successfully blacks out any bright light in my bedroom. It feels soft and comfortable around my eyes, through the night - buy it now in its seven available colors.

Apherma Massage Gun

$49.99 Shop Now

Massage guns can usually cost you upwards of $100, but this budget-friendly option has everything they need. It comes with nine exchangeable massage heads and adjustable speed levels, depending on the pressure they need.

Give the gift of comfort and warmth with this foot massager. With over 4,000 purchases in the last month, this foot massager is an Amazon favorite. Quiet and easy to use, you can use it anytime, anywhere - place it under your desk while you work from home or use it as a way to relax after a hard day at work.

Original Stationery Ice Cream Slime Kit for Girls

$39.90 Shop Now

Become the family favorite by gifting this ice cream slime kit for the holidays. The kids in your life will love experimenting with colors and textures as they follow along with the easy step-by-step directions included in the slime kit.

