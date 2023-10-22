Fresno Police are investigating a hit and run after a woman was hit by a truck near a Pro-Palestine demonstration in Northeast Fresno.

Man arrested after hitting a woman with truck in Northeast Fresno

It happened around 6 p.m. Saturday on Nees and Blackstone Avenues in front of P.F. Chang's restaurant.

Investigators say an altercation unfolded between the driver of a pick-up truck and a bicyclist who was part of the demonstration.

They say the cyclist assaulted the driver.

That's when investigators say the driver took off hitting a bike and a woman in her 20s in the parking lot.

Police were able to locate and arrest the 60-year-old driver.

'We also discovered that he is potentially intoxicated so he's being detained for potential DUI so right now we are investigating a DUI traffic collision plus a hit and run," Fresno Police Lieutenant Zebb Price said.

Police say the cyclist could face a battery charge but that remains under investigation.

It's unclear what led up to the altercation.

The woman injured was taken to a hospital to be treated for an ankle injury.