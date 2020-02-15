14-year-old alleged stabber indicted in Tessa Majors' murder

(Conrad MacKethan)

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea and Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance announced that a 14-year-old boy has been indicted in the stabbing death of Barnard College student Tessa Majors.

DA Vance said that 14-year-old Rashaun Weaver was indicted on two counts of 2nd degree murder, and four counts of robbery.

Judge Jackson remanded the suspect on the basis that he was a flight risk.

DNA swabs were recovered from the two 14-year-olds who were questioned before they were released late last year.

A third teen, a 13-year-old, was previously charged in family court.

Majors, of Charlottesville, Virginia, was wrapping up her first semester at the school when she cut through Morningside Park just before 8 p.m. on December 11, 2019. As she approached the stairs to exit at West 116th Street, police say a group of teens tried to rob her and take her phone.

There was a struggle, and she was stabbed multiple times. She was rushed to St. Luke's Hospital and pronounced dead.

Vance noted that some of Majors' last words were, "Help me, I'm being robbed."

The case against Weaver will be back in court later this month.

The district attorney noted that the investigation into other suspects' involvement in the crime is ongoing.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattanmorningside heightsmurderwoman killedstabbing
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno hit by 3 armed robberies within a few hours
Kings County sheriff's employee arrested for sex crime, harassment
New restaurants open at Cedar and Herndon in northeast Fresno
Man with history of domestic violence to stand trial for Fresno mom's murder
Pete Buttigieg makes stop at Central Valley
Valley Catholic priest accused of abuse will not face charges
Man connected to Planada double homicide sentenced to 7 years in prison
Show More
Shots fired into home land inches away from sleeping children, police say
Madera police search for gunman after an altercation ends in gunfire
'Make A Wish' makes 11-year-old Selma boy's dream come true
VIDEO: Car goes airborne after crashing into roundabout
Wrong Madera County voters sent ballots by elections office
More TOP STORIES News