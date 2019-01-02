14-year-old driver charged with murder in crash that killed woman

Deputies are investigating a deadly crash involving three teens, a prank that went wrong and a driver who allegedly chased them with a gun.

HOUSTON, Texas --
A 14-year-old driver accused of causing a deadly crash in north Houston has been charged with murder.

The wreck happened Tuesday on Aldine Mail Route Road near Aldine Westfield.

Authorities say it all started with the 14-year-old and two other teens throwing eggs at vehicles. A driver, whose car was damaged by the eggs, decided to chase the teens.

During the chase, the Harris County Sheriff's Office says the 14-year-old driver, who was in a GMC Acadia, ran a red light and smashed into a woman's Ford F-150, killing her.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the victim has been identified as 45-year-old Silvia Zavala.

Deputies say a man in his late 20s, who was the other driver allegedly chasing the teens, flashed a semi-automatic weapon at them. Authorities have identified him and plan to interview him.

Sheriff Gonzalez also says that the 14-year-old broke his ankle in the crash.

He has been booked in the county juvenile detention center.

ORIGINAL STORY: Driver flashed gun at teens before deadly crash in north Houston, deputies say

Deputies are working through the night to recreate the deadly crash which unfolded on Aldine Mail Route Road on New Year's Day.

