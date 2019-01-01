14-year-old driver reportedly causes deadly crash in Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

14-year-old driver blamed for deadly crash

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
One person is dead after a crash Tuesday in Texas.

Authorities responded to reports of a crash in Houston, where investigators said that a 14-year-old driving a GMC Acadia ran a red light and smashed into a F-150. The driver of the F-150 died at the scene.

Harris County Sheriff's Office said three teens were inside the Acadia throwing eggs at vehicles. A driver, whose car was damaged by the eggs, decided to chase the teens who reportedly took off speeding.

The driver who was reportedly chasing the teens fled the scene after the crash, and authorities are looking for them.

Investigators are searching for the driver of a late-model 1970s Lincoln Continental, either gold or yellow in color with a white top.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashcrash
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
UPDATE: 1-year-old alive after feared drowned in Fresno County
Don't pull along highway to see snow, warns Caltrans
Baby dies after being found in dumpster, 15-year-old mom arrested
Organizations to help employees affected by Downtown Visalia fire
20 firefighters battle Fresno's first blaze of the year
$100,000 worth of comic books stolen from storage unit
Police department offers to test meth for Zika
Fresno officers crack down on celebratory gunfire on New Year's Day
Show More
Homeless man killed, another wounded in shooting near Merced
Rose Parade 2019: Small fire extinguished after erupting on float
Child injured after entering rhinoceros enclosure at Florida zoo
Fresno police out in full force as Valley rings in the New Year
New Year brings new California laws
More News