14-year-old driver reportedly causes deadly crash in Texas

One person is dead after a crash Tuesday in Texas.Authorities responded to reports of a crash in Houston, where investigators said that a 14-year-old driving a GMC Acadia ran a red light and smashed into a F-150. The driver of the F-150 died at the scene.Harris County Sheriff's Office said three teens were inside the Acadia throwing eggs at vehicles. A driver, whose car was damaged by the eggs, decided to chase the teens who reportedly took off speeding.The driver who was reportedly chasing the teens fled the scene after the crash, and authorities are looking for them.Investigators are searching for the driver of a late-model 1970s Lincoln Continental, either gold or yellow in color with a white top.