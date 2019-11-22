14-year-old girl missing in Mendota

Mendota Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen walking home from her high school on Tuesday.

Police say Viviana Juarez may have been en route to Mexicali or Sinoloa Mexico with a 23-year-old man when she disappeared.

That man, Octavio Lujano, has since been located, but Viviana is still missing.

She was last seen wearing a shirt, light blue jeans with tears on the front and a light grey and red Victoria Secret PINK backpack.

Police say Viviana is 5'2" tall, weighs 125 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about where she is is asked to call law enforcement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mendotamissing girlmissing teenager
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storms to hit Central Valley during Thanksgiving
Impeachment hearings: 'Corruption' probe meant Bidens, witnesses say
Tension in Hmong community over linking Fresno shooting to gang task force
California justices reject law requiring Trump tax returns
Tulare councilmember caught street racing at nearly 100 mph: Police
Fresno city leaders hope to raise $500,000 for victims of mass shooting
Madera City Council blocks landlords from evicting residents without cause
Show More
Valley in rain deficit for winter season: NWS Hanford
Trump directed Ukraine quid pro quo, key witness says
It will soon be harder for you to access Fresno City Hall. Here's why
10-year-old dies after shooting at high school football game
Police continue to search for deadly mass shooting suspects
More TOP STORIES News