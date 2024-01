Collision in Clovis leaves pedestrian in critical condition

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A collision in Clovis has left one person in critical condition.

Clovis Police say a car hit a pedestrian Sunday night at the intersection of Fowler and Shaw.

The driver stayed on the scene after the collision.

All directions of the intersection are closed for the investigation, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

