Atmospheric river brings hail, funnel cloud and flooding to Tulare County

Heavy rain, hail, lighting, and even a cold air funnel cloud in Tulare County were all caused by an atmospheric river on Thursday.

Heavy rain, hail, lighting, and even a cold air funnel cloud in Tulare County were all caused by an atmospheric river on Thursday.

Heavy rain, hail, lighting, and even a cold air funnel cloud in Tulare County were all caused by an atmospheric river on Thursday.

Heavy rain, hail, lighting, and even a cold air funnel cloud in Tulare County were all caused by an atmospheric river on Thursday.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Heavy rain, hail, lighting, and even a cold air funnel cloud in Tulare County were all caused by an atmospheric river on Thursday.

On Thursday morning, we drove right through this downpour on Tulare Avenue and Road 140.

Pea-sized hail covered the ground, and heavy rain flooded roadways.

Dark clouds made their way eastbound as similar conditions had just been seen in the City of Tulare about thirty minutes before.

Michael Gonzales spotted a cold air funnel cloud.

"I see a gap, and you see a funnel cloud dropping at an angle. And you see a lot of different types of clouds, and you look back, and it's actually swirling and changing formation," said Michael.

Michael has been driving trucks for almost 20 years.

This kind of weather has a huge impact on his work.

"I unload hays at dairies, guys coming in from different states trying to deliver through this weather, and you have to accommodate," Michael explained.

Local agencies say they've been getting ready for these storms after last winter's historic rain and snow led to widespread flooding.

"I think everyone is really on guard this year because of what happened last year. We have been staying prepared, and our staff's been checking everything to make sure that we can do everything on our end," mentioned Visalia Mayor Brian Poochigian.

A cleanup is underway after flooding in a Woodlake neighborhood on Thursday.

In Woodlake, a neighborhood saw some bad flooding as showers swept through the area.

A homeowner Action News spoke with said his garage was two inches of water, and his front yard was submerged.

The water has since receded in the neighborhood.

Locals are urging people to drive with caution, even after the wet weather ends.

"What scares me the most is after a storm like this, we will have fog, so a lot of people aren't used to this heavy tule fog. And it seems like every five years it seems like you get new people in the area driving without their headlights on and it can be scary," expressed Michael.

Roads could still be slick, especially as we continue to anticipate more wild winter weather.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.