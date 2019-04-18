15-month-old dies days after falling into pool in Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 15-month-old was taken off life support Wednesday morning days after the child had fallen into a pool in Visalia, police say.According to a report, on April 12 officers responded to a home near West Sunnyside Court and South University Street following a call that a child had fallen into a pool.The toddler was in the care of his aunt, who police say has had custody of the child since its birth."It is believed that she was inside the residence. She thought the toddler was still inside with her, realized that he was not, went to check for him, and that's when she located him in the pool," said Sgt. Gary Williams of the Visalia Police Department.Williams said the woman called 911, but for unknown reasons, did not enter the pool to try to save the child."Everybody handles emergencies differently. For whatever reason, she was unable to get into the pool to remove the toddler, so when officers arrived, they did that task," she said.A police officer jumped in, got the boy out, and started CPR.The boy was brought to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in critical condition, and then transferred to Valley Children's.He was removed from life support on Wednesday.California law requires two forms of drowning prevention safety features before a new pool can be built or an old one is renovated.But what's clear in this case, Sgt. Williams says, is that there wasn't a pool cover, one of seven safety feature options for residents with pools.Police are now calling it an active death investigation, and are pursuing some more leads, adding that it's too early to say if the aunt will face any sort of charges.Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call them.