15-year-old boy hospitalized after being shot in the back in Coalinga

A 15-year-old boy is in hospital after a shooting in Coalinga.

Coalinga Police say the shooting happened near S. Coalinga Street and Madison Street at about 2:45 pm on Thursday.

Officers were told the boy had been shot in the back and was being rushed to a hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Coalinga Police Department at (559) 935-1525 option # 1.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coalinga
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County orders Immanuel Schools to shut down after it brings kids back to campus
Flex Alert: Californians asked to conserve power Friday
Authorities start spraying after West Nile-carrying mosquitoes detected in Clovis
Central California coronavirus cases
Immanuel Schools warned of legal actions if students attend in person
31-year-old man arrested for sharing child pornography
5 hospitalized after multi-vehicle pile-up crash in north Fresno
Show More
Fast-moving brush fire in Southern California chars 10,500 acres
Man severely burned in fiery rollover crash in Fresno County
EDD fraud: CA woman's stolen information used to collect thousands
Fresno Unified board votes to extend trustee Terry Slatic's censure
Trump admits he's blocking USPS funding to stop mail-in votes
More TOP STORIES News