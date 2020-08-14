A 15-year-old boy is in hospital after a shooting in Coalinga.
Coalinga Police say the shooting happened near S. Coalinga Street and Madison Street at about 2:45 pm on Thursday.
Officers were told the boy had been shot in the back and was being rushed to a hospital.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Coalinga Police Department at (559) 935-1525 option # 1.
15-year-old boy hospitalized after being shot in the back in Coalinga
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News