15-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in west central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teenager was struck and killed by a vehicle in west central Fresno, police say.It happened in the area of North Valentine and Shields Avenues just after 6 p.m.Police say a 14-year-old and 15-year-old were walking north on Valentine when they were hit by the vehicle. The 15-year-old died at the scene. The 14-year-old suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.The driver remained on the scene.Valentine Avenue will remain closed off in the area for several hours as police investigate the collision.