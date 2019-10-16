vandalism

15-year-old teen vandalized Vietnam War Memorial in Porterville, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Porterville Police say a 15-year old is responsible for spray painting a Vietnam War Memorial and damaging two other properties.

The memorial at Veterans Park on Henderson Avenue and Newcomb Street in Porterville was found last week with gang-related graffiti spray-painted on it.

Investigators tied the vandalism to a teen in Terra Bella. At the home, detectives found evidence connecting the teen to the crime as well as a 357 revolver.

The 15-year-old was arrested and faces multiple charges including felony vandalism, possession of a firearm and participating in a street gang.
