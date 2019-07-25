16 Marines arrested at Camp Pendleton on suspicion of human smuggling, drug-related offenses

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. -- Sixteen Marines were arrested Thursday morning at Camp Pendleton on suspicion of "illegal activities ranging from human smuggling to drug-related offenses," the U.S. Marine Corps announced.

The suspects were taken into custody during a battalion formation at the military base in San Diego County, and eight other Marines were "taken aside" for questioning in connection with drug offenses unrelated to the arrests, a news release said.

According to the statement, information gained after two Marines were arrested on human smuggling charges earlier this summer led to the arrests.

None of the arrested or detained suspects served in support of the Marines' mission at the U.S.-Mexico border, the military said.

"1st Marine Division is committed to justice and the rule of law, and we will continue to fully cooperate with NCIS on this matter," the news release said, referring to the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. "Any Marines found to be in connection with these alleged activities will be questioned and handled accordingly with respect to due process."

Earlier this month, two Marines were charged after allegedly trying to smuggle undocumented immigrants for "financial gain," according to court documents from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san diego countycamp pendletonarrestdrug arrestmilitaryhuman smugglingmarines
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News