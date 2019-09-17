threat

16-year-old arrested for threatening to 'shoot up school,' Fresno Police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 16-year-old Fresno High School student was arrested after threatening to "shoot up a school" on social media, according to Fresno Police.

Police learned of the threat after an administrator found the post on Instagram on Tuesday morning. The post showed a picture of the student and the caption, "felt cute might shoot up a school later."

Officials say officers detained the teen before school began. After a search at the teen's home, they seized two pellet guns but were unable to find any firearms.

The teen was arrested and booked into the Fresno County jail on a felony charge of making criminal threats.
