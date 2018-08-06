FRESNO

16-year-old arrested in connection with robbery of T-Mobile store in Fresno

Police have a 16-year-old in custody and are searching for two other suspects who are accused of robbing a T-Mobile store in Fresno.

Authorities said the three robbers entered the store Sunday morning on Gettysburg and Blackstone and demanded everyone get down on the floor. The suspects took several apple products, including several iPhones, totaling about $35,000 in merchandise.

Officials are trying to see if this crime may be linked to a similar incident recently at the Apple Store at Fashion Fair Mall.

Anyone with information about the two remaining suspects should contact police.
