16-year-old boy hit and killed by train in Merced, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A boy has died after being hit by a train in Merced.
Authorities have identified the victim as 16-year-old Devonea Graham.
The Merced Police Department says the accident happened in the area of P and 24 Streets before 4 pm Saturday.
Authorities say it appears that Graham was trying to cross the track with friends when he was hit.
