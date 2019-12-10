16-year-old boy killed in Fresno County shooting, older brother injured

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 16-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Fresno County.

A second victim - his older brother - has also been injured in the shooting.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office tells Action News the shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Flores drive and Sutter Avenue in San Joaquin.



Homicide detectives are now on scene.

The condition of the second victim is not yet known, but he is said to be in his early twenties.
