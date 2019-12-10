16-year-old boy killed in Fresno County shooting, older brother injured

@FresnoSheriff Homicide detectives and patrol deputies are on scene investigating a shooting that killed a teenage boy. A second person was shot and injured. It happened around 9:00 pm on the 9500 block of Flores Dr. in San Joaquin. PIO is on

the way and will brief media. — Fresno Co Sheriff (@FresnoSheriff) December 10, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 16-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Fresno County.A second victim - his older brother - has also been injured in the shooting.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office tells Action News the shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Flores drive and Sutter Avenue in San Joaquin.Homicide detectives are now on scene.The condition of the second victim is not yet known, but he is said to be in his early twenties.