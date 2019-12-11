16-year-old boy shot and killed by mother's ex-boyfriend, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Merced County man has been arrested a day after a 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Fresno County.Fresno County deputies and Salinas Police joined hands to find and arrest 36-year-old Hileberto Valtierra Jr. of Le Grand.Authorities say Valtierra Jr. gunned down Angel Trejo on Monday night at the Garden Valley apartments on Flores and Sutter.His older brother 23-year-old Steve Trejo was also shot and is said to be in critical but stable condition at CRMC."Things are looking promising, he's stabilized. We not only hope to have him go home but he'd be someone we could interview as well to get some good evidence for all of this," said Tony Botti of the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.According to family members, the two brothers got into a physical altercation outside their apartment with Valtierra Jr., their mother's ex-boyfriend, when the deadly violence occurred."It was just whole fight and they got up and somehow he ended up getting a hold of the gun and he didn't know who to shoot and he went to my brother and shot at him," said Perra Trejo, Steve and Angel's sister.Angel Trejo leaves behind an 8-month-old daughter, Jaylee."He was so young. He wasn't scared of nobody. He was a strong man," said Crystal Garcia, Angel's girlfriend.