fatal shooting

16-year-old boy shot and killed by mother's ex-boyfriend, deputies say

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Merced County man has been arrested a day after a 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Fresno County.

Fresno County deputies and Salinas Police joined hands to find and arrest 36-year-old Hileberto Valtierra Jr. of Le Grand.

Authorities say Valtierra Jr. gunned down Angel Trejo on Monday night at the Garden Valley apartments on Flores and Sutter.

His older brother 23-year-old Steve Trejo was also shot and is said to be in critical but stable condition at CRMC.

"Things are looking promising, he's stabilized. We not only hope to have him go home but he'd be someone we could interview as well to get some good evidence for all of this," said Tony Botti of the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

According to family members, the two brothers got into a physical altercation outside their apartment with Valtierra Jr., their mother's ex-boyfriend, when the deadly violence occurred.

"It was just whole fight and they got up and somehow he ended up getting a hold of the gun and he didn't know who to shoot and he went to my brother and shot at him," said Perra Trejo, Steve and Angel's sister.

Angel Trejo leaves behind an 8-month-old daughter, Jaylee.

"He was so young. He wasn't scared of nobody. He was a strong man," said Crystal Garcia, Angel's girlfriend.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countydeadly shootingfatal shooting
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Man shot while playing video games last month died from injuries: Police
Navy, families recount heroics of fallen sailors in shooting
Slain UPS driver's family questions police response to chase
What we know about suspected Pensacola naval station shooter
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Several Fresno Co streets likely to have lower speed limits
Fresno County man arrested for selling flavored marijuana vape pods to kids
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Family of 5 loses home in Fresno County fire
11 Chinese nationals found in truck at CA border crossing
Sanger's "Trek to the Tree" honors Nation's Christmas Tree
'We must act:' Trump impeachment charges unveiled by Dems
Show More
Officer among 6 killed in NJ shooting, standoff; Suspects dead
California dioceses expect subpoenas in priest investigation
Man shot while playing video games last month died from injuries: Police
Employees surprised with $10M holiday bonus
Driver crashes into pole during high-speed chase with Fresno Co. deputies
More TOP STORIES News